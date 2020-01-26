Wuhan coronavirus deaths rise to 56 as healthcare supplies run out, health workers say - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – China’s Wuhan corona virus death toll continues to rise as authorities and health workers struggle to contain the outbreak.

Fifty-six people were killed in China by the novel corona virus, health officials said on Saturday. Over 1,900 confirmed cases have been reported across the country.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported that 237 patients are in critical condition.

Healthcare workers in the Chinese city of Wuhan say that hospital care is becoming scarce as more and more patients are treated.

The Chinese central government announced that it would send more than 1,200 health workers and 135 medical workers from the People’s Liberation Army to the city in an unprecedented effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Lunar New Year celebrations – the country’s most important holiday – have been severely affected by the virus in Beijing, Hong Kong and other major cities. In Hubei Province, almost 60 million people are partially blocked.

While most of the confirmed cases of the virus are in China, more countries around the world, including France, Australia and the United States, are reporting their first cases. They are among the 13 places outside China where the virus has been confirmed.

In Wuhan, Ground Zero for the virus, four healthcare workers – including doctors – have informed CNN about the difficulties that medical crews face on site. You asked to remain anonymous to avoid repercussions.

They reported low hospital resources through phone calls to CNN and posts on Chinese social media. In online private groups, those identified as hospital staff coordinate the import of protective equipment with members of the public as they treat an increasing number of infected patients.

“Wuhan is lacking in terms of resources,” a health worker in Wuhan told CNN over the phone. This person said they were looking for more protective clothing, goggles and masks.

“It’s really like fighting to the waist,” added a healthcare worker, using a Chinese phrase that means “fighting without armor.”

A hospital employee claims that healthcare workers wear diapers to avoid having to take off their protective suits, which they say are in short supply. A doctor on her Chinese social media Weibo site described similar reports in another Wuhan hospital.

“My family members are definitely worried about me, but I still have to work,” said another doctor. But she said that she is hopeful that in the end they will get the equipment they need. “Our bosses, our hospital suppliers, will definitely find a way to bring these supplies to us,” she added.

It is not clear whether these accounts are anecdotal or whether there are widespread bottlenecks in Wuhan.

Chinese state media have also shared contributions from several Wuhan hospitals asking for public donations for medical care. They report that a hospital employee said current deliveries could “only last three or four days.”

The Wuhan Health Commission has requested over 10,000 beds from 24 hospitals to treat confirmed and suspected cases.

On Friday, Wuhan officials admitted that local hospitals were having difficulty receiving medical care, and said that measures would be taken to alleviate the situation.

According to state media, the city plans to build a 25,000-square-meter facility within a week that will increase hospital capacity by 1,000 beds, and several medical centers in Hubei province are demanding donations for medical equipment.

The virus is blocked during the lunar new year

The authorities have restricted public transport and travel indefinitely.

All vehicles will be banned in downtown Wuhan from Sunday to control the flow of people, according to the Wuhan Command Center, a task force to combat the virus. Traffic is only permitted with special permits, free shuttles and state vehicles.

In the midst of the blockade, countries like the United States and France have tried to evacuate their citizens from the central Chinese city.

The U.S. government is arranging a charter flight to evacuate American diplomats and citizens from Wuhan, a U.S. official who is aware of the matter told CNN.

The French government plans to set up a bus service to withdraw French nationals from Wuhan.

Meanwhile, 56 Indian students have been trapped in Wuhan for three days, some are afraid to leave their dormitory and are afraid of running out of food.

Ganesan Deepshikha, a student from the Wuhan University medical school, told CNN that the Indian embassy had told the students that they were safe in Wuhan but had received no support.

The virus, which was first discovered in Wuhan in December, has spread to all provinces of China, with the exception of the remote autonomous region of Tibet.

A two-year-old girl from the southern region of Guangxi was among the infected, the local health authority said. She is believed to be the youngest infected patient.

The week-long New Year week on the moon, which started on Saturday, has raised concerns that the outbreak could accelerate quickly as hundreds of millions of people travel across the country to visit friends and relatives.

The Chinese New Year is like the Christmas holidays in the United States – with the exception that China’s 1.4 billion population is more than four times that of the United States.

Celebrations have been canceled in many cities. The authorities in Beijing have canceled all major New Year celebrations, including traditional temple fairs and celebrations.

Shanghai Disneyland has temporarily closed its doors. Seven blockbuster films that were scheduled to hit theaters this weekend have been canceled or postponed.

Companies also take measures to protect personnel and the public.

On Saturday, coffee giant Starbucks announced that it had closed all 90 of its Hubei stores indefinitely. The closings continue during the Spring Festival, which lasts until the end of January.

“All Starbucks stores and the delivery of special stars in Hubei will be temporarily closed. Hubei employees are asked to rest at home, to minimize going out and to protect themselves and their families. All branch employees who should work during the closing hours are paid as usual, ”said a statement by the company.

A global concern

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) decided to declare the coronavirus an emergency in China. However, it has failed to classify the outbreak as an epidemic of international interest.

Evidence shows that the virus spreads outside of mainland China, with 13 countries and territories reporting confirmed cases, including the United States and France.

Australia confirmed that three men who had traveled from China to Sydney had done positive tests, the city’s health officials said. The country has now confirmed a total of four cases.

Nepal also confirmed its first case, a spokesman for the country’s health ministry told CNN. The patient is a 31-year-old Nepalese man who is doing his PhD in Wuhan, spokesman Mahendra Kumar Shrestha said. The student flew to Nepal earlier this month and was admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu on January 13 with fever and breathing problems.

Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam announced that the Hong Kong disease emergency plan has been raised from “serious” to “emergency”. Schools in China will be closed until February 17th.

David Heymann, chair of a WHO committee that collected data on the outbreak, said Thursday the virus spreads more easily from person to person than previously thought. “We are now seeing the spread of the second and third generations,” said Heymann.

Corona viruses are transmitted by animals and humans, and the Wuhan tribe has been linked to a city market selling seafood and live animals, including wildlife.

The third generation means that someone who has become infected after handling animals in the market transfers the virus to another person, who then transfers it to a third person. The announcement marks a development in the spreading process of the virus.

Heymann said there is currently no evidence that the virus is in the air and could spread across a room, as is the case with the flu or measles.

