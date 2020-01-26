Wuhan coronavirus death toll stands at 56 as health workers say medical supplies are running out

The death toll from Wuhan coronavirus in China continues to rise as authorities and healthcare workers fight to contain the epidemic.

Fifty-six people have been killed by the new coronavirus in China, health officials said on Saturday. More than 1,900 confirmed cases have been reported across the country.

The Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that 237 patients were in critical condition.

Health workers in the Chinese city of Wuhan say hospitals are short of supplies as they treat an increasing number of patients.

The Chinese central government has announced that it will send more than 1,200 health workers – as well as 135 medical personnel from the People’s Liberation Army – to the city in an unprecedented effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Lunar New Year celebrations – the most important holiday in the country – have been badly affected in Beijing, Hong Kong and other major cities due to the virus. Over 60 million people are subject to partial foreclosure in the provinces of Hubei and Guangdong.

While most confirmed cases of the virus are in China, at least 13 locations outside of mainland China, including France, Australia and the United States, are reporting their first cases.

In Canada, health officials announced the first positive “presumptive” case of coronavirus on Saturday. The case awaits further confirmation from the country’s national medical laboratory.

In Wuhan, earth zero for the virus, four health professionals – including doctors – told CNN about the difficulties encountered by medical teams in the field. They asked to remain anonymous to avoid repercussions.

Through telephone conversations with CNN and publications on Chinese social media, they talked about the scarce hospital resources. In private online groups, people identified as hospital staff coordinate with members of the public to import protective equipment as they treat an increasing number of infected patients.

“In terms of resources, the Wuhan set is lacking,” a Wuhan-based health worker told CNN by phone. This person said that they were looking for more protective clothing, goggles and masks.

“It’s really like we’re going to fight at the waist,” added a healthcare worker, using a Chinese idiom that’s like “going into battle without armor.”

A hospital staff member says health workers have used diapers to work to avoid having to take off their HAZMAT coveralls, which they say are rare. A doctor on his Weibo page on Chinese social media described similar accounts at another hospital in Wuhan.

“My family members are definitely worried about me, but I still have to work,” said another doctor. But she said she hopes they will finally get the equipment they need. “Our bosses, our hospital suppliers will certainly find a way to send us these stocks,” she added.

It is unclear whether these accounts are anecdotal or whether there are widespread shortages in Wuhan.

Chinese state media also shared messages from several hospitals in Wuhan asking for public donations of medical supplies. They report that a hospital staff member said that the current supplies “could only last three or four days”.

The Wuhan Health Commission has requisitioned more than 10,000 beds from 24 hospitals for use in the treatment of confirmed and suspected cases.

Officials in Wuhan on Friday admitted that local hospitals are struggling to accommodate people seeking medical care and said measures are being put in place to alleviate the situation.

State media also said the city plans to build a new 25,000 square meter (269,100 square feet) facility within a week, increasing hospital capacity by 1,000 beds, and that several centers in Hubei Province request donations of medical equipment.

Lock the virus during the Lunar New Year

The authorities have imposed unlimited restrictions on public transport and travel.

All motor vehicles will be banned in downtown Wuhan from Sunday to control the flow of people, according to the Wuhan Command Center, the task force set up to fight the virus. Only vehicles with special permits, free shuttles and government vehicles will be allowed to travel.

In the midst of the closure, countries like the United States and France attempted to evacuate their citizens from the central city of China.

The U.S. government is planning a charter flight to evacuate diplomats and U.S. citizens from Wuhan, a U.S. official familiar with the matter told CNN.

The French government says it plans to set up a bus service to move French nationals out of Wuhan.

Meanwhile, 56 Indian students were trapped in Wuhan for three days, some afraid of leaving their dormitory and worried about running out of food.

Ganesan Deepshikha, a student at Wuhan University Medical School, told CNN that the Indian embassy informed the students that they were safe in Wuhan but had received no assistance.

The virus, first discovered in Wuhan in December, has spread to all provinces of China, with the exception of the remote Tibetan autonomous region.

Among those infected is a 2-year-old girl in the southern region of Guangxi, the local health authority said. She is believed to be the youngest infected patient.

The week-long Lunar New Year vacation, which began on Saturday, raised fears of a rapid acceleration of the epidemic, as hundreds of millions of people travel across the country to visit friends and relatives.

Lunar New Year is for China what the Christmas and New Year holidays are for the United States – except that the Chinese population of 1.4 billion is more than four times that of the United States.

In many cities, the festivities have been canceled. Beijing authorities have canceled all large-scale Lunar New Year celebrations, including traditional fairs and temple celebrations.

Shanghai Disneyland has temporarily closed its doors. Seven blockbuster movies slated to hit theaters this weekend have been canceled or postponed.

Companies are also taking steps to protect staff and the public.

Coffee giant Starbucks said on Saturday that it had closed 90 Hubei stores indefinitely. The closings will continue throughout the Spring Festival, which will end at the end of January.

“All Starbucks stores and the special star delivery to Hubei will be temporarily closed. Employees of Hubei are requested to rest at home, minimize outings, and take care to protect themselves and their families. All store employees who were scheduled to work during the shutdown period will be paid as usual, ”said a company statement.

A global concern

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) decided to declare the coronavirus an emergency in China – but refrained from classifying the epidemic as an epidemic of international concern.

There is mounting evidence that the virus is spreading outside mainland China, however, 13 countries and territories have reported confirmed cases, including the United States and France.

Australia has confirmed that three men who traveled from China to Sydney tested positive, city health officials said. The country has now confirmed a total of four cases.

Nepal has also confirmed its first case, a spokesperson for the country’s health ministry told CNN. The patient is a 31-year-old Nepalese doctoral student in Wuhan, said spokesman Mahendra Kumar Shrestha. The student traveled to Nepal earlier this month and was admitted to a Kathmandu hospital on January 13 for fever and respiratory problems.

In South Korea, the country’s Centers for Disease Control announced a third confirmed case of the virus. A 54-year-old South Korean who lives in Wuhan and traveled to South Korea on January 20 called a hotline on Saturday to report his symptoms, the agency said.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that Hong Kong’s disease emergency plan has gone from “serious” to “emergency”. Schools in China will be suspended until February 17.

David Heymann, chairman of a WHO committee collecting data on the epidemic, said on Thursday that the virus is more easily spread from person to person than previously thought. “We are currently witnessing a spread of the second and third generation,” said Heymann.

Coronaviruses are transmitted by animals and people, and the Wuhan strain has been linked to a city market that sold seafood and live animals, including wildlife.

The third generation means that an infected person after handling animals at the market transmits the virus to someone else, who then transmits it to a third person. This announcement marks an evolution in the progression of the spread of the virus.

Heymann said there was no evidence at this point that the virus is airborne and could spread through a room, as happens with the flu or measles.