The death toll from Wuhan’s coronavirus has risen to nine, while dozens of additional cases have been reported across China and as far as the western United States, raising fears of a possible pandemic.

Senior officials from the World Health Organization will meet Wednesday for an emergency meeting in Geneva to decide whether the rapidly evolving epidemic is a “public health emergency of international concern” and what recommendations should be made in this regard, including potentially cross-border screening, increased surveillance and the deployment of treatment programs.

Chinese health officials said on Wednesday that at least 440 cases have been confirmed across the country, with three new virus-related deaths in Hubei, central China’s province of which Wuhan is the capital.

Officials in Washington State confirmed the first case on American soil on Tuesday. Cases have also been reported in South Korea, Thailand and Japan, and suspected cases detected in Australia.

China announced Tuesday that it is adopting Class A prevention and control measures, which are generally used for major epidemics such as the plague and cholera. This means that health officials will have broad powers to lock down affected areas and quarantine patients. China previously used such measures in 2009 to fight an H1N1 epidemic, establishing a mandatory quarantine for anyone who has had “close contact” with an infected person, including foreigners arriving in the country from areas where H1N1 outbreaks had been reported.

Li Bin, China’s national health commissioner, said on Wednesday that the authorities were aware of around 2,200 cases of “close contact” with known virus carriers. Regarding suspected cases, 715 patients were discharged while more than 300 patients remain under medical supervision.

The disease is mainly transmitted “through the respiratory tract,” said Li, adding that “there is a possibility of viral mutation and spread of the disease.”

Although it appears that Chinese authorities are ready to step up travel controls – including ordering that all trips to Wuhan be canceled and refunded – it remains to be seen whether the virus, already reported at a dozen sites, can be ruled before the Lunar New Year travel period really comes into play.

The largest annual human migration on Earth, hundreds of millions of people will travel across China and abroad during the four-week period, which began in mid-January and continues until February. Many will go by train or plane, which increases the risk of infection as they are put in close contact with other travelers.

What we know about the virus

Identified for the first time in Wuhan in mid-December, the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) belongs to the same family of infections as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

Coronaviruses are transmitted by animals and people, and the Wuhan strain has been linked to a city market that sold seafood and live animals, including wildlife. SARS was previously linked to similar markets, in particular the sale of civets, a delicacy in parts of China.

Li, the Chinese health official, said on Wednesday that the provincial authorities in Wuhan and Hubei should tighten up regulation of the agricultural and wildlife markets. He also urged the public to avoid crowds and minimize large gatherings.

Chinese health officials have said that human-to-human transmission of the virus has been confirmed, increasing the risk of spread. In one case, 14 doctors and nurses operating on an unknown patient with the virus were all infected, suggesting that it can be spread relatively easily.

The true extent of the virus is currently unclear, and official figures may be an understatement. A study by British researchers had previously estimated – based on the spread of the virus abroad in a relatively short time – that the number of people infected in Wuhan alone was probably around 1,700.

However, so far, the number of deaths is relatively low and almost all cases have involved elderly people with pre-existing conditions: of the more than 400 confirmed cases in China, nine deaths have been reported so far, or 2 , 25%. In comparison, SARS had a mortality rate of around 10% and much higher among vulnerable populations.

Global effort

With suspected cases and cases already reported across Asia and now as far away as the United States and Australia, containment efforts are being put in place in many travel centers.

Wuhan alone has connections to more than 60 overseas destinations through its international airport, while Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, all of which have reported cases, have hundreds more.

Airports across Asia have stepped up the temperature control of incoming passengers, as have several hubs in the United States, including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

With all indications that the virus has a relatively slow incubation time, however, these efforts may be insufficient to stop its spread.

“You absolutely cannot prevent the entry into the country of a disease like this. The incubation period is probably a week, “said Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy on Tuesday. “It’s about identifying those at high risk and making sure that those at high risk know this and know how to get medical care.”

Concerned about the difficulty of detecting people infected with the virus, even if they have certain symptoms, a patient in South Korea told doctors that she had developed fever and muscle pain on Saturday and that a doctor from Wuhan had prescribed him a cold medicine. before being sent on its way. She was later confirmed to have the coronavirus during a checkup in Seoul.

In the United States, the National Institutes of Health is working on a vaccine against the new virus, although it will take at least a few months before the start of the first phase of clinical trials and more than a year before a vaccine is available.

Scientists from Texas, New York and China are also working on a vaccine, according to Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“The lesson we have learned is that coronavirus infections are serious and one of the most recent and significant health threats,” Hotez told CNN.

How to contain this threat will be a key item on the agenda for the WHO meeting on Wednesday, which could recommend tougher screening measures and possibly even quarantine measures.