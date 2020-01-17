Wrong-way driver crashes with delivery van, police cruiser on SB Don Shula with Killian Dr. - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A three-vehicle accident, including a Miami-Dade Police cruiser, on State Road 874 / Don Shula Expressway brought three people to the hospital and forced all southbound lanes near Killian Drive to be blocked ,

Police and fire departments blocked the highway shortly before Killian’s departure, while investigators are working on the scene on Friday afternoon.

A yellow tarpaulin was visible on the side of a white Volkswagen sedan that was rolled over on the driver’s side. You could see a white van that was hammered into its chassis.

An MDPD cruiser was visible on the shoulder, the passenger side of which was largely crushed.

The cellphone video submitted to 7News showed a car that looked like a limousine heading south against traffic in the lanes.

Three people, including the police cruiser driver, were taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. Report a vehicle traveling north on State Road 874 near the Killian Parkway.

The scene remains active when the highway to the south is blocked.

