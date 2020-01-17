Wrong driver crashes with car, police cruiser on SB Don Shula with Killian Dr., kills 1 - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 17, 2020

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A three-vehicle accident, including a Miami-Dade Police cruiser, on State Road 874 / Don Shula Expressway killed one and forced all lanes south to be blocked near Killian Drive.

Police and fire departments blocked the highway shortly before Killian’s exit, while investigators are working on the scene on Friday.

A yellow tarpaulin was visible on the side of a white Volkswagen sedan that was rolled over on the driver’s side. You could see a white van that was hammered into its chassis.

An MDPD cruiser was visible on the shoulder, the passenger side of which was largely crushed.

Both the driver of the police cruiser and the delivery van were taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, a ruthless driver reports.

They learned that a vehicle was traveling north on the southern lanes of State Road 874 near the Killian Parkway.

The scene remains active when the highway to the south is blocked.

