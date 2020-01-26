Wrestler Vinesh Phogat challenges Padma price list

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat showed his dissatisfaction with the Padma awards list announced yesterday.

“Who decides who will be awarded? Are there current or former athletes on the jury? How does it even work? In the end, it all just seems a little unfair. !!!!”, a- she said in a statement.

On Saturday, boxer MC Mary Kom was entrusted with Padma Vibhushan while the shuttlecock PV Sindhu was honored with Padma Bhushan.

The 25-year-old said the Padma awards motivate athletes to do well in their records.

“Our government awards several athletes each year. These awards are a great encouragement for sports and for athletes to pursue the pursuit of excellence,” she said. Phogat questioned the government’s decision and said that deserving athletes were excluded from the awards list.

“But it is also on several occasions that these awards do not honor current achievements or examples of sporting successes in the recent past. It is almost as if merit deserves to be left out each time. C has become a role model and the 2020 awards list is no different, “She added that Cricketer Zaheer Khan, football player Oinam Bembem Devi, hockey players MP Ganesh and Rani Rampal, shooter Jitu Rai and the archer Tarundeep Rai have been entrusted to Padma Shri. ”

