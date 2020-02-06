Would it be stupid to trade with Torey Krug at Mookie Betts level?

You have no doubt heard about the Mookie Betts trade. Would trading with Torey Krug cause the same hassle at the Boston Bruins fan base?

Of course there is a lot to read in the Mookie Betts trade; namely saving money through the Boston Red Sox. Would the Boston Bruins try to save money by not extending Torey Krug and sending him out while its price is high?

There are, of course, clear differences between Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League, namely the lack of, or at least none, a salary cap as hard as that of the NHL.

However, the fact is; Torey Krug is likely to ask for a payday even if he is taking advantage of a discount on a stay with the Boston Bruins. This will of course affect all other contracts signed this summer.

The Boston Bruins’ expiring contracts include substitute goalkeeper Jaroslav Halak, top six winger Jake DeBrusk and young defender Matt Grzelcyk, while ever-young Zdeno Chara is also likely to strive for another year.

Add Karson Kuhlman, Anders Bjork, Joakim Nordstrom, and Jeremy Lauzon, who have been playing regularly in the NHL lately, and it’s a slew of contract renewals that need to take place without much money coming off the team’s cap.

The $ 3 million savings made from Matt Beleskey’s retained earnings and Dennis Seidenberg’s buyout will likely all be paid out to Jake DeBrusk. Kevan Miller’s expiring deal is likely to pay off for Lauzon, Bjork and Kuhlman, and the Boston Bruins are no closer to affording Torey Krug.

This could turn out to be an incredibly clever tactic to sell it to the highest bidder as we get closer to the trade date, even though this is comparable to the negativity of the bed deal.

Do you want to hear your voice? Join the Causeway Crowd team!

Write for us!

With a career NHL statistic of 325 points in 507 games as a defender who can do an amazing job with quarterly support from a power game, it is expected that there will be no shortage of bidders.

What would turn out to be stupid is the lack of a ready-to-use replacement. Matt Grzelyck is repeatedly touted as the future ruler of the Boston Bruins if they gave him the chance. Is he ready to take the next step, is that the question I would ask?

All of these options depend on how high the payday is that Torey Krug expects. If he is willing to fall below his market value even slightly; It’s a no-brainer and it would be stupid for the team to treat him (if he went to another team for the same rate).

However, if his warehouse demands too much, it may not be that bad to trade with him. It is better not to be hindered by a serious hit, especially if he starts to retire at the age of 30.

The Boston Bruins undoubtedly tested the waters to find out what was available. They have also planned the highest price they can afford for Torey Krug. If there is neither a trade nor a new deal, it is simply an in-house rental this play-off season, and there is nothing wrong with that.

Next: Beecher suspended for headbuttings

The Boston Bruins cannot trade it for the same reasons that the Mookie Betts transaction did. That way the NHL salary cap doesn’t work. If you ask the Ottawa Senators, maybe it’s a little bit!