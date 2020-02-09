Would have been good if PM Modi had proposed ‘Aasan’ for unemployed young people: Akhilesh Yadav

Barabanki / Bahraich (UP): Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday about his recent comments on ‘surya namaskar’ and said on Sunday that it would be good for the unemployed youth of the country if the prime minister could suggest an ‘aasan’ (yoga posture) for them.

Yadav spoke to reporters in Barabanki on his way to Bahraich and said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about increasing the number of ‘surya namaskar’ for strengthening his back. It would have been good if he could propose a similar ‘aasan’ to unemployed young people. Unemployment is rising in the country. The prime minister has no time to think about it. He could at least propose an ‘aasan’. ”

On February 6, Modi repeatedly excavated opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the congress, whom he called a “tube light,” and said it took him 30-40 minutes to respond to his speech at the Lok Sabha.

Without mentioning Gandhi, in his response to the discussion about the presidential address, the prime minister referred to the reported remarks of the congress leader about “young people beating up Modi with a lack of jobs”, saying he would increase the number “surya namaskar “so that his back could carry the sticks.

“In 70 years no congress leader has become self-sufficient. I heard the manifesto of a leader yesterday. He said:” Modes will be beaten with sticks within six months “. I can imagine that it is not an easy job, so six months will be needed for the preparations.

“In these six months I will do more surya namaskar, so that my back is ready for hitting … I have been exposed to abuse for the past 20 years, I will make myself both gaali-proof and danda-proof,” Had Modi said.

Referring to the exit polls for the newly decided Delhi elections that predicted a victory for the AAP, Yadav said, “The people of Delhi have rejected the policy of the BJP, which is full of hatred. The BJP, which suffered defeats in a number of states, will not be able to open his account in the Delhi elections and the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal will again become prime minister. ”

On a proposal to rename Basti, a district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, he said: “This government is only an expert in changing names. The leaders and employees of the SP will inform people about the reality of the BJP ”

“The public wants good ambulances, better facilities, fair prices for farmers for their products, but the BJP government has completely failed on these points,” the SP chief added.

Yadav told reporters in Bahraich: “The polls of the Delhi elections show that the public has rejected the BJP’s caste, communalism and hatred policies. The voters of Delhi have attached importance to the development policy and have genuine issues, rather than terrorism and Pakistan.

“I hope that in the coming days, where elections are held, people will vote on issues. The results of the (Delhi) survey on 11 February will show the BJP a historic defeat.”

The former Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh reiterated that the SP was completely against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

“The BJP works with a sense of revenge and harassment even those who comment on social media. The SP sees this and such people being identified. Once we form the government (in Uttar Pradesh), these people will be given an appropriate response, although we will not bother anyone. “

