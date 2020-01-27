Would a reunion with Joe Thornton make sense?

The NHL trading deadline is less than a month away. Could the Boston Bruins target a former Joe Thornton player, or is that too bold a question?

The Boston Bruins will have a variety of options to choose from as of the upcoming trade date. The variety of options becomes thinner when we talk about the wealth the Bruins would be willing to admit or the amount of salary that they (don’t) have. Would Joe Thornton be fit for the Bruins?

As NBC Sports Boston suggested; A reunion between Joe Thornton and the Boston Bruins would close the circle for both the club and a player. Keep in mind that Ray Bourque won his only Stanley Cup in his last season after having been unsuccessful throughout the Bruins career.

First of all, his salary for Boston wouldn’t be that much of a problem. It’s only $ 2 million by the rest of this season. Perhaps it would not be expensive to buy it if it gave the green light to such a trade. The San Jose Sharks are really fighting and are more than 10 points from the playoffs.

After removing so many assets and draft picks over the years to acquire Erik Karlsson, Evander Kane and Gustav Nyquist; If you swap players like him, Brenden Dillon or Melker Karlson, you bring at least some draft picks.

“I have to think about it,” said Joe Thornton, considering whether he would leave San Jose to play for a competitor. The return to the Boston Bruins would also have their disadvantages.

In 2005, when Thornton was sold to San Jose, he ended the season with 125 points, which is considered his best career. For the 40-year-old veteran, these years are over. One thing is certain, he would be welcomed “at home” and he will not win the Stanley Cup with the sharks this season. The future prospects don’t look much better either.

Joe Thornton is a left-hand shot center. He probably played in the third row of the Bruins and helped wingers like Danton Heinen, Anders Björk, Zach Senyshyn or Karson Kuhlman. Will the Bruins dismiss the idea of ​​Charlie Coyle acting as a midfielder and attack him as a right winger in the second row?

Who knows, maybe it would be worth a try. There were some suggestions that Coyle could possibly provide David Krejci as a center and that Krejci himself could play on the right wing from time to time.

Thornton had 51 points last year (including a hat trick against Boston!) And has 19 points in 50 games this season. He would be hard to bear, hard to beat in the heavyweight matchups against Tampa Bay, Washington or St. Louis, why not.

The 40-year-old center would bring the Boston Bruins a little anger, leadership, determination to win, and the much needed toughness.

Nevertheless, this train is probably over. It seems impossible. Still, Joe Thornton’s comeback to Boston to end his career would be poetic, and it’s an interesting thought, to say the least.