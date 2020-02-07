Would a Kyle Palmieri trade feel like a disappointment?

The names the Boston Bruins are associated with do not inspire Kyle Palmieri like the other suggested options.

Honestly, every right winger is a step ahead of the partners David Krejci saw on the second line from Boston Bruins as a partner. It’s not to say that people like Anders Björk, Charlie Coyle or Karson Kuhlman (among others) can’t handle this role. only that they don’t really change the flow of the game.

Maybe that’s why Kyle Palmieri feels like a flop. Comparing his basic stats this season to other rumored goals like Chris Kreider and Tyler Toffoli, he’s very similar in both goals and assists. Even his penalty minutes are close enough to indicate that he is playing the same aggressive style.

However, if you look at its size and weight, we’re talking 5 to 11 inches and a relatively light weight of only 185 pounds compared to Kreider’s 6 to 3 inch 217-pound frame. Of course, to the Boston Bruins fans hoping for someone who is ready to play physically and throw themselves around. The bigger the better.

With only 56 hits on Kreiders 93; again disappointed Palmieri. We also speak of 34 rounds of 24. However, compared to Toffoli, Palmieri is suddenly not the worst option for willingness to risk your body.

With just 29 and only 10 blocks, Tyler Toffoli has slightly more than half less of Palmieri’s total hits for the year. He is even less willing to become physical than the New Jersey man.

In all of this, we haven’t mentioned the out-of-form yet and injured Josh Anderson for a decent part of the campaign. He even compares himself incredibly well with Kreider when it comes to scoring 68 goals in just 26 games. Kreider’s 93 are represented in 51 games. Taking into account the hits per game, Anderson is the biggest hit among all rumored right goals.

However, that is not the point. It’s probably a little unfair to consider a 50-year-old player (roughly) a disappointment. If the Boston Bruins can handle a trade that doesn’t overpay, Kyle Palmieri is perfectly serviced and still not a bad choice.

It’s an upgrade to what the Boston Bruins currently have on their roster, and even better, he has another year to complete his contract. So it’s not just a lease. Bad news is that the Bruins would have to find a way to add the $ 4.65 million cap hit per season.

Kyle Palmieri might not be a name to share with him the history of the homecoming to Massachusetts, he might not have a Stanley Cup family tree like Tyler Toffoli, or the potential to be snapped up cheaply like Josh Anderson.

That doesn’t mean that adding it to the Boston Bruins lineup would be a negative move. Any addition to address a need can certainly only be positive. The only way to get disappointed is when Kreider is ultimately trading at the same asset price.