World has ‘Window of Opportunity’ to stop the virus from spreading: Chief Chief

Associated press

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 10:49 PM IST

Geneva: The dramatic measures taken by China to curb the deadly new coronavirus outbreak have prevented a significant spread abroad, providing an “opportunity” to stop the transfer, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

The opportunity was there because of “the powerful measures that China is taking at the epicenter … Let’s not miss this opportunity,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the UN board of directors a technical briefing about the virus.

