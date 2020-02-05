World Cancer Day 2020: celebrities who fought against cancer and came out stronger

Today p. On February 4, World Cancer Day is celebrated. “I am and I will” is the theme of the 2020 campaign. “I Am and I Will” is a call to action that drives personal commitment and represents the power of individual action taken now to impact the future. Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, with approximately one in six deaths related to the dreaded disease. The World Health Organization says that one third of those related to cancer are due to the five main behavioral and dietary risks: high body mass index, low intake of fruits and vegetables, lack of physical activity, consumption of tobacco and alcohol .

In recent years, many celebrities have opened up about their fight against deadly disease. These are some of the celebrities who fought against cancer and came out stronger than ever.

one) Sonali Bendre:

The most recent Sonali Bendre underwent a treatment for high-grade cancer that metastasized. After spending a few months in New York, the actress returned to Mumbai last year. He kept his fans informed about each and every phase of his trip while fighting the disease. Today, on World Cancer Day, he posted a video of his journey to survive cancer and how it came out stronger than ever. He posted on his Instagram while giving his followers some much needed advice.

She wrote: Note to himself P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and do regular checkups, early detection helps! #WorldCancerDay

2. Yuvraj Singh:

It was the year 2011 when former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with non-malignant lung tumors and other tests revealed cancer. He dealt with his cancer treatment very positively and made his international return in a Twenty20 match next year. The YOUWECAN cancer awareness initiative soon began, an effort to fight cancer by spreading awareness about the disease and the fight against associated stigma. In one of the interviews, the former cricketer said:

“Cancer has taught me many things. Maybe it’s the best thing that happened to me. I can’t say right now, but maybe a few years later, I would realize. When I was receiving chemotherapy, there were many elderly patients, and that would inspire me. I thought: ‘If they can be cured, why can’t I be?’

3. Tahira Kayshap Khurrana:

Writer and director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has always been very vocal about her fight against breast cancer on online and offline platforms. For those not versed, he was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018. Today, on World Cancer Day, Tahira posted on his Instagram a video that shows all cancer survivors. In her audio, she tells everyone

Not every one of us has the same cancer of the same stage or even the same circumstances, but what is the same within each of us is the burning fire to survive, the hope of deceiving any ultimatum that is given to us. The invincible human spirit that gives us the courage to endure and the will to revive, the resistance of a warrior. And all this sums up the unlimited human potential we all possess. I hope this audio takes advantage of the deposits of positivity, hope and courage.

4. Anurag Basu

The popular filmmaker Anurag Basu, who made films like Gangster, Life in a … Metro, Kites, Barfi, among others, suffered acute promyelocytic leukemia, a type of blood cancer in 2004. Doctors had only given him 50% of chances of survival. However, he struggled with cancer and emerged as a winner. Basu said in an interview

“The first step in fighting cancer is to be happy. I think that when it comes to fighting cancer, a 50 percent cure can be attributed to medications and another 50 percent to willpower. One must set small goals. For example, when I was admitted to Tata Memorial, I could not walk in my first days of treatment. I set small goals like walking to a chair in the room and gradually increased it to walk around my room. These goals kept me going and increased my confidence.

5. Ben Stiller:

The Meet the Parents actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014 when he was 48 years old. He opened his illness and urged all men to have a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test. The actor had revealed that his prostate had been removed and that he had no cancer.

Today, on World Cancer Day, we promise to live an active lifestyle and avoid some of the dietary and behavioral risks. Let’s stay active, promote a high intake of fruits and vegetables, let’s focus more on the body mass index and reduce the consumption of tobacco and tobacco for a cancer-free life.

.