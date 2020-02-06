Working title for Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Revealed

The working title for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 has been unveiled and plays a theme from earlier films.

With the recent series of casting announcements for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7, the working title for the sequel is announced before the start date of the film production. Plot details are hidden for the time being, but Henry Czerny, Nicholas Hoult, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell are all participating in Tom Cruise for Mission: Impossible 7.

The working title for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 was announced in Production Weekly, with the film “Libra” when it starts shooting. Since director Christopher McQuarrie used “Gemini” as the working title for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the use of yet another constellation for the franchise feels natural, although it will be interesting to see what the working title for Mission: Impossible 8 will have been seen the two films tell one story.

Here is the synopsis of Mission: Impossible – Fallout:

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic magnitude. Arms dealer John Lark and a group of terrorists known as the apostles plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When the weapons go missing, Ethan and his crew are in a desperate race against the clock to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, written and directed by Chrisopher McQuarrie, play the leading role of Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Nicholas Holt and Henry Czerny.

Mission: Impossible 7 will appear in the cinema on July 23, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 8 will appear in the cinema on August 5, 2022.

Source: Weekly production

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything to do with film, TV and comics.