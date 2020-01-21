Work on the Mahalaxmi rail on the bridges will start this year

The existing ORB at Mahalaxmi station is almost 100 years old and has been declared dilapidated. IIT Bombay recommended reducing the load on the bridge because it cannot support the weight of heavy vehicles.

Since the BMC cannot shoot it down without building an alternative bridge, it has planned two ROBs at the Mahalaxmi station to remove the load from the existing one. These included one from Dr. E. Moses Road (Worli Naka) at Saat Rasta and another from Saat Rasta at Keshavrao Khadye Marg (towards Haji Ali).

“Together, the two bridges are supposed to facilitate traffic at the junction of Saat Rasta and at Mahalaxmi station. The one from Saat Rasta to Keshavrao Khadye marg will be a cable-stayed bridge because it would pass over the rail tracks and could not have pillars, “said Sanjay Darade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Infrastructure, BMC. The Keshav Khadye marg bridge is presented as the city’s first cable-stayed RoB.

“Since the existing ROB is the only link to connect Worli to Tardeo / Haji Ali, and that he has completed his design life, it is important to connect the missing links of Dr E Moses Road and Keshavrao Khadye Marg to have a better connectivity with Saat Rasta. and Byculla to the east of the tracks and Tardeo to the west, ”added Darade.

The ROB on Dr E Moses Road will be 637 m long while that on Keshavrao Khadye Marg will be 803 m long. Together, the bridges will cost Rs 785 crore and take at least two years to complete.

When asked about plans to demolish the Mahalaxmi bridge, BMC officials said the 100-year-old bridge will not be demolished yet. Darade said:

“The decision to dismantle the dilapidated Mahalaxmi bridge will be taken by Western Railway after performing a structural audit. Our task was to obtain authorization from the WR and build the two bridges that will take the load off the century-old bridge. “