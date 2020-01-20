Work in tandem with MLA Geeta Jain

Bhayandar: “Bureau members, corporals and workers of the local BJP unit should work in tandem with lawmaker Geeta Jain because she is a respected member of the party,” said opposition leader Legislative Council in Maharashtra. , Pravin Darekar, during an interactive dialogue session held by Mira Bhayandar Mahanagar Palika Vartahar Sangh, a supreme body of journalists led by Rajendra Kamble and the newly appointed president Prakash Naagne.

The council takes on significance following the ongoing battle between independent lawmaker Geeta Jain (who pledged support for the BJP) and her defeated opponent Narendra Mehta, to fight control of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) intensified each day pass.

Outside of Darekar, lawmakers Geeta Jain and his counterpart Sena Pratap Sarnaik who were present in the program, quickly responded to questions from the media in the context of their future plans for the full development of the Twin City and the State. .

Amar Jha (Dopahar ka Samna) and Aftab Khan (City Headlines) were commended for their exceptional contributions to the field of journalism.

