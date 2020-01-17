Kim Petras is one of the hardest working artists of music. Last year, the 27-year-old posted two fully realized projects that were overflowing with bops. The first was Clarity, which featured our compilation of the best albums / mixtapes from 2019. The second was a continuation of her Halloween project TURN OFF THE LIGHT. The rising Pop Princess was also on tour a lot. And now it’s time for them to reap the rewards for all that hard work. Today (January 17), she did just that by landing her first nationwide show on Good Morning America.

When she took the stage, she played the current single “Icy” in a strong way. And Kim did this in a typically stylish way. The fashionable icon was unforgettable in an oversized, bright yellow jacket and sky-high boots. Better still, singing was served. This is to remind European fans and Coachella participants from 2020 that the live game of the “Broken” divas is strong. You will have the opportunity to see her on tour later this month. Watch them in action below and view the dates for the next leg of your Clarity Tour here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx3636T4964 (/ embed)

Did you love the performance? Let us know below or sign up on Facebook and Twitter!