Wonder Woman 1984 Helmer On The Dynamic Between Cheetah & Diana Prince

Patty Jenkins talks about the dynamics between Cheetah and Diana Prince when the couple meets during Wonder Woman 1984.

It seems that Kristen Wiigs Cheetah will not be a traditional villain when Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters according to director Patty Jenkins. In a huge new feature film from EW, Patty Jenkins discussed the personality of Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 and revealed that she is jealous of Diana Prince in the film. The director also explained that although she is a friendly character, she can change into something else. Although Patty Jenkins clearly means that Cheetah can change emotionally, fans are understandably excited to see how the actress physically becomes the villain in Wonder Woman 1984.

Patty Jenkins further said that she regards Cheetah not only as a female villain, but a three-dimensional character in her own, just like Wonder Woman. She also compared Wiig with the legendary Hollywood star Gene Hackman by explaining that she is one of the “big, funny, amazing actors.” See below what director Patty Jenkins had to say about Diana and Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984.

“In the tradition, Cheetah is often someone who is friends with Diana, but jealous of her. And I feel like Kristen is playing a character who is both ends of the spectrum – she is your warm, funny friend who is kind and interesting and then it can change into something completely different Yes, she happens to be a woman, but she comes directly from the Gene Hackman Superman school of amazing, funny, amazing actors, I don’t think she is a female villain, although she is “That’s how I feel at Wonder Woman. The female component of it is huge, but it is also just a hero, a universal hero.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serve as executive producers.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984-star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright

Wonder Woman 1984 plays at the cinema on 4 June 2020. Stay up to date with the latest news about Wonder Woman by Gal Gatot, Cheenah by Kristen Wiig and the future of the DC Extended Universe!

Source: EW

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe