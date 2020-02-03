‘Wonder Woman 1984’ by Gal Gadot receives a tidal super Bowl LIV Ad

Tide has released a Wonder Woman 1984 Super Bowl advertisement with Gal Gadot as Diana Prince.

Three years after the first stand-alone film for Diana Prince was released, actress Gal Gadot will recreate her iconic reprise for the highly anticipated sequel entitled Wonder Woman 1984. During Super Bowl LIV, Tide released an ad with Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot as the titular heroine.

The tide advertisement opens with Wonder Woman by Gal Gadot and uses the lasso of the truth to view the third story of a shopping mall. After he landed in front of a man with laundry, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman tells him: “We don’t do that today.” The visibly nervous man responds to Wonder Woman’s comments by saying, “Tomorrow. Tomorrow works.”

You can view the Tide’s Wonder Woman 1984 Super Bowl ad below!

What do you think of this Wonder Woman 1984 advertisement? Are you excited to see Gal Gadot take over her role? Let us know in the comments!

All details about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 are kept secret, but the film would follow Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince while in conflict with the Soviet Union in the 1980s and encounter a formidable new opponent, Cheetah.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984-star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wigg, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters on June 4, 2020.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

