Wonder-Red statue package is coming to Wonder Festival 2020

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is Switch-bound. The game also hit some stretch goals. However, one thing that lacks the bonus incentives is a cool looking image. The reason for this is because PlatinumGames brings such a figure to Tokyo’s Wonder Festival 2020. The representative of The Wonderful 101 becomes Wonder-Red himself.

Why only Wonder-Red and not Wonder-Blue?!

Take a look at the toys below:

Here is a closer look at the Wonder-Red statue kit (painting and assembly required), for sale at the PlatinumGames stand at Wonder Festival 2020 (Winter)! See our official blog for more information – and meet some all-new Platinum FUTURE HEROES! # Wf2020whttps: //t.co/iwIYOEDl20 pic.twitter.com/HQ4YV4SWhV

In other words, viewtiful!

This is what Masaki Yamanaka, member of Platinum’s IP development, has to say about the impressive pop:

In this blog I want to introduce the works that participants of Wonder Festival 2020 (Winter) can expect from PlatinumGames.

Wonder-Red

Sculpted by Minoru Kasai

Material: red resin

Height: Approx. 10 cm

Price: 5,000 yen

About $ 45?! Above all, that does not break the bank! It is also a great size. Not too big, not too small. I could certainly place Wonder-Red on my game board.

In addition, the figure requires the buyer to assemble and paint it. Therefore, it depends on your skills whether you can make it look like the one above. For example, I would change Wonder-Red to Wonder-Blob.

Enthusiasts, are you going to Wonder Festival 2020 to purchase Wonder-Red? Let us know your travel plans below!

