Wonder Festival 2020 brings new Nintendo figmas and Nendoroids

If E3 is the largest Christmas-style smorgasbord of video game news that comes around every year, then Wonder Festival is the equivalent in collective figures / images. Twice a year, the Japan-based figure fair event gathers fans and companies from all over the country. Modest hobbyists show off unique, hand-crafted statues and figure kits, while large companies announce and view a variety of emerging mass-produced images and figures. Good Smile Company is one of the largest figure manufacturers of all and produces a stunning number of products every month that transform our favorite video game, anime and Hollywood icons into everything from huge, detailed images to cute chibi figures. Their presence at the latest Wonder Festival has given a glimpse of various upcoming or soon to be sent figures based on some of our favorite Nintendo icons.

The first is a cute Nendoroid figure of everyone’s favorite rifle glasses with a Bayonetta witch. The figure is currently unpainted, which means that it is not yet ready to go on sale, but the detail in the image alone is enough to make every fan drool.

Another unpainted work-in-progress Nendoroid shown at Wonder Festival 2020 is Yennefer from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Nendoroids usually come with a variety of additional accessories, and we look at one of Yennefer’s in this photo of the Nendoroid.

One of the fully painted Nendoroids shown at Wonder Festival 2020 is from the Luminary hero from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, shown here with his familiar sword and shield.

No, this is not a normal-sized replica of the little hero of Okamiden, the action adventure of the Nintendo DS. This is a small, cute Nendoroid version of the iconic Okami heroine Amaterasu, who proudly raises her head as beautiful flames spill from her back.

At Wonder Festival 2020, Good Smile Company also announced plans to produce a Nendoroid from Ryza from the recently released alchemy RPG Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout.

They also announced plans to produce figures from Pearl an Marina from Splatoon 2, but these will not be small Nendoroids like the other figures shown. Instead, these will be well-proportioned and fully adjustable figure figures, which have a slightly higher price and a much more accurate character sculpture.

