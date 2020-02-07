Women who have general anesthesia during Caesarean sections are more likely to suffer from postpartum depression

Women who have general anesthesia during caesarean sections are significantly more likely to suffer from severe postpartum depression leading to hospitalization, thoughts of suicide, or self-harm, as a study published last week shows.

This could be because general anesthesia can delay breastfeeding and skin-to-skin interaction between mother and child, and often leads to more acute and persistent pain after birth, Columbia University researchers said.

“These situations are often accompanied by a new mother’s dissatisfaction with anesthesia in general and can lead to negative psychological outcomes,” said Jean Guglielminotti, lead author and assistant professor of anesthesiology in Columbia, in a press release.

The study published in the journal Anesthesia and Analgesia examines for the first time how certain types of anesthesia in caesarean section affect the risk of postpartum depression.

General anesthesia increased the likelihood of postpartum depression

The researchers used hospital discharge protocols for Caesarean sections from New York State hospitals between 2006 and 2013. Of the 428,304 cases examined, 34,356 women – or 8% – underwent general anesthesia during delivery.

General anesthesia induces sleep, which means that mothers cannot see, feel, or remember anything during childbirth. It also prevents them from seeing their child immediately after birth.

The study found that 1,158 of the women who underwent general anesthesia, or about 3%, had severe postpartum depression that required hospitalization. Women with general anesthesia were 54% more likely to develop postpartum depression and 91% more likely to commit suicide or self-harm than women with regional anesthesia such as spinal blocks or epididymis.

Women who underwent general anesthesia during caesarean sections were also older and more often did not know white and received Medicaid or Medicare compared to those who had regional anesthesia.

The authors caution that their results do not necessarily mean that general anesthesia causes postpartum depression.

“We don’t want people to believe that general anesthesia is always bad,” Guglielminotti told CNN. “In some situations it can be good if you need an emergency caesarean. What we are saying is that general anesthesia is not always good and when it can [should] be avoided. “

General anesthesia is rarely used

General anesthesia for Caesarean sections is not the norm in North America.

According to the Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology, fewer than 5 out of 100 Caesarean sections are performed under general anesthesia in the United States.

When general anesthesia is used, this is usually the case in caesarean sections or in cases where typical anesthetic anesthesia such as spinal blocks or epididymis cannot be used, said Grace Lim, obstetrics director at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Emergency Caesarean sections are more likely to be needed for babies who are prematurely or ill in some way, or for mothers with certain health problems, which Lim explains could explain the increased likelihood of postpartum depression.

“The type of emergency care, rather than general anesthesia itself, could be the real reason why these women are more likely to experience depression,” she wrote to CNN in an email.

According to CDC research, around one in nine women across the country suffer from symptoms of postpartum depression.

The authors say that further studies are needed

Although researchers and medical experts have not yet investigated the relationship between general anesthesia in caesarean sections and harmful psychological consequences, other studies have investigated the relationship between caesarean sections and postpartum depression.

A 2019 study from the United Kingdom found that mothers who had a caesarean section for the first time were 15% more likely to suffer from postnatal depression. An analysis from 2017 showed that caesarean sections and cesarean sections increase the risk of postpartum depression.

Another 2018 study found that epidural pain relieving pain was associated with a reduced risk of postpartum depression, although the authors suggested that other factors may play a larger role.

Because the study at Columbia University is the first of its kind, Guglielminotti said that more research is needed to confirm the link between general anesthesia in Caesarean section deliveries and postpartum depression.

Because the researchers used administrative hospital records instead of clinical data, they are not sure why general anesthesia was used in the cases examined. According to Lim, it is difficult to grasp all the reasons why a patient may need general anesthesia based only on administrative data and not on a more complete health record.

The authors also noted that they may have underestimated actual cases of postpartum depression, as their study identified cases of postpartum depression due to hospital delivery and readmission. The data did not include outpatient visits or visits to the emergency room.

Because the study only looked at Caesarean deliveries in the state of New York, the authors found that their results may not apply to cases in other states.