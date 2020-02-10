Woman with 23 warrants from KC detained after pursuit | News

CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 23-year-old was charged after being pursued early Sunday morning by the Cass County authorities.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident started around 4 am when a delegate tried to stop a 2014 Volkswagen for speeding on the I-49 south of Peculiar.

However, while the assistant sheriff had switched on his lights and siren, the driver accelerated and continued to drive more than 100 km / h.

More delegates joined the chase near Harrisonville and the chase went through the city.

The driver got off I-49 at 7 Highway and then went north on Brookhart Drive to the Love’s Truck Stop refueling area. The driver then entered the parking lot, down a dyke and onto the ramp to I-49 north of S. Commercial Street.

From here the driver started driving north in the southern lanes of the I-49 and, leaving the wrong road in the driveway of the 291 Highway, the car turned to the side and started to reverse.

At that moment, an assistant sheriff hit the vehicle of the suspect while it was driving backwards over the slope and prevented it from moving.

The driver has been identified as Quasheena L. Cadenhead. The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital for observation of her injuries.

A deputy involved in this incident was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

Cadenhead has been accused of resisting arrest by fleeing and is being held on a cash-only bond of $ 7,500.

She is also detained for 23 active orders from the Kansas City police station, plus a failure to appear in Lee’s Summit.

