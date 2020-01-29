Woman who has found the abandoned dog dead and caged on KC Street, upset by lack of investigation messages

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Animal Control officials said there would be no investigation after the body of a pit bull was found in a roadside cage with feces.

KCTV5 News reported on Monday that the animal was discovered by a woman on the way to work on Monday. This woman, Liz Ogle, first reported the scene to Grandview Animal Control, which in turn contacted Kansas City as this is her jurisdiction.

Ogle told KCTV5 News Tuesday that the route she found the animal on was an everyday place for people to throw objects away.

“There are a lot of things thrown away on this street anyway. Lots of garbage. But I noticed the fur and stopped to see if I hoped it was still alive,” she recalled.

Describing the disturbing scene she found, Ogles noticed that the dog had a layer of ice on its face, indicating that it had been out for a long time.

“The kennel itself was bent as if the dog was trying to get out,” she said. “It was covered with feces. It had a bucket of droppings next to the face. It looked like skin and bones, what I could see of it. “

After beginning the week discovering the terrible scene, Ogle was surprised to find Tuesday morning that the cage was still on the side of the road.

After making a few calls, Ogle said she was upset that the Kansas City authorities were not going to investigate. She had been concentrating hard on work in the past two days because she knew that she would not do anything about it. “

The KC Pet project agrees with Ogle that there should be evidence of a cruelty to animal exam, but animal control in Kansas City says this is just garbage and no investigation needs to be done.

City spokesman John Baccala said that an autopsy could have determined the cause of the dog’s death, but noted that the procedures are “really unusual” and cannot be performed without “really different death related circumstances” there Case to be present.

“There were no tags, no chip in the dog. There were no outward signs of abuse. There were no surveillance cameras. There were no traffic cameras and no witnesses, ”he said to KCTV5. “So there was no reason to start an investigation. We can’t start anywhere. “

Baccala said the dog was burned at KC Pet Project on Monday. KC Pet Project is set to take over the city’s animal control department … but the contract is still under negotiation. The facility sent an explanation of the case to KCTV5 News, saying, “We have no records of this dog arriving at our shelter yesterday and no case has been submitted. It is the responsibility of the police officer to further investigate cases of possible cruelty to find out what happened. Unfortunately, animal control in this case does not believe that further investigation is warranted. “

