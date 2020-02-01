Woman who blows through Mar-a-Lago barricades in the car is an opera singer ‘who wouldn’t hurt a soul’

A woman who has blown through the barricades around Donald Trump’s Florida estate and draws firearms from law enforcement officers, is a Connecticut opera singer whose family friends insist “would not hurt a soul.”

Hannah Roemhild refused to appear in court on Saturday where she is confronted with two states of severe assault on an officer, following a wild chase through Palm Beach that ended in the President’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Prosecutors say that she was “clearly disabled” and they do not believe she deliberately targeted Mar-a-Lago, or wanted to harm the president, who was not there at the time.

The situation arose just before noon when an off-duty highway patrol approached Roemhild as she danced on the roof of a rented Jeep at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach.

She ignored him, jumped into the car, and drove off, triggering a pursuit of 70 km / h along Ocean Drive and towards Mar-a-Lago.

Reportedly, she hurled around concrete barriers and through two checkpoints, causing Secret Service agents and representatives from Palm Beach County to open fire on her vehicle.

They continued to pick up a female relative at some point before being caught in a motel near Palm Beach International Airport.

According to her social media, she appeared in various operas in Connecticut and said she performed in a performance in Palm Beach last week.

Marilyn Malcarne, a friend of the Roemhild family, said the behavior is completely out of character and “she would not hurt a soul.”

“She is incredibly talented. She really studied her opera vocals and she has a great voice.”

She will now be brought to justice on Monday.

.