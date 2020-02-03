Woman to reunite with her missing dog after beer cans face him

A Florida brewery, which recently started placing faces of asylum dogs on beer cans, helped reunite a Minnesota woman with her dog, Hazel, who went missing three years ago.

Earlier this month, Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton partnered with the Manatee County Animal Shelter to transform beer cans into adoption flyers for asylum dogs. Monica Mathis of St. Paul, Minnesota, told KSTP that she couldn’t believe it when she saw Hazel’s face on a beer can that had been photographed and placed on social media.

Hazel, a terrier mix, was one of the dogs on beer cans called “The Four Packs.”

Mathis saw the post and something in the eyes of a dog caught her attention.

“Oh my god who looks like my dog, I think that’s my dog,” Mathis said. But the name of the depicted dog was Day Day.

Mathis contacted the shelter, who needed proof that Day Day was in fact Hazel.

“I sent everything I could find – all the photos so that I could stop an adoption process because I could get rid of her again,” Mathis said.

Mathis said she lived in Iowa when Hazel disappeared in 2017.

“She was on a leash outside and I went to get her and she loved our garden,” Mathis said. She searched, called hiding places, but never found the dog.

She said she had no idea how the dog got to Florida.

Then a new job brought her to Minnesota. A few years passed until she saw the beer can campaign on January 24.

The shelter confirmed that Day Day is Hazel.

“I was surprised, I cried. An emotional wreck, “Mathis said.

Mathis said pet services could not find her immediately because the contact information on Hazel’s microchip was out of date.

“Keep track of exactly which company you use, make sure your stuff is updated, especially if your pet is missing and never gives up,” Mathis said.

Hans Wohlgefahrt from Manatee County Animal Services said they had seen the photos and vet reports, showing that Hazel was from Mathis.

“This dog was such an important part of her family that she had everything to prove that she was her owner,” Wohlgefahrt said. “There was really no way we could trace her to that specific owner. It’s a great reminder to people when they do these things to go into their profile and make sure all their contact information is up to date. ”

The non-profit Friends of Manatee County Animal Services cover the costs of transporting Hazel to Minnesota, which Mathis says it will be on time to celebrate the dog’s seventh birthday.

