Woman texting while walking rescued by stranger to leave road of car

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

A woman immersed in her phone was rescued from a car that was hit by a stranger who was close to her.

The near-accident was recorded on January 26 on a dashboard camera in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati.

The camera was from Jacob Clouse, whose neighbor Criss walked along the road when he saw the woman staring at her cell phone.

She got onto the road while texting and didn’t realize she was walking straight on the path of a car.

The woman steps onto the road while Criss sprints towards her (Photo: Caters)

The white car drives away seconds later (Photo: Caters)

In the images, Criss notices the danger and sprints to her to warn her about the vehicle.

She still can’t hear the car driving towards her, so he grabs her with both arms and turns her to the sidewalk.

The white car then drives off along the road, the image ending with the woman raising her arm to say thank you.