Woman starved dogs and then threw them away in a container, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman neglected her dogs and then threw them away in a garbage container after she found them dead, police said.

Devonna Hinds, 23, of Lake Worth Beach, was arrested Wednesday by Boynton Beach police. She is confronted with allegations of animal abuse and unlawful removal of a dead animal.

According to a Boynton Beach police report, two dogs were found dead in separate crates in a container behind the SouthTech Preparatory Academy in November. She connected microchips implanted in the dogs with Hinds, who admitted throwing them away as waste.

Hinds said she remembered feeding both dogs on November 21, but when she returned that night, they were dead in their backyard crates.

It had rained that night, so Hinds “assumed they died because they were left in the rain,” she told the police.

Hinds said she “cried for a minute when she found her dogs dead, but then she just came over and decided to remove them,” the report said.

A necropsy concluded that one of the dogs, named Karma, was emaciated and infected with hookworms. The necropsy for Paris determined that the dog had overgrown nails, dirty ears, tartar and was malnourished.

Karma had lost 20% of her body weight, while Paris had lost 5%, the report said.

The vet who performed the necropsies found that both dogs had been neglected for a long period of time.

“This is one of the most worrying cases I have ever worked on,” said Liz Roehrich, an animal abuse researcher. “These dogs experienced extreme suffering, and then their bodies were thrown into a garbage container like the garbage from yesterday. We are grateful to the cleaning crew who discovered them and called us.”

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.