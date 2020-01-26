A former Illinois state soldier was killed and two others injured when a woman opened fire in a cigar room before committing suicide, police said.

The Friday night shooting, which was caught on surveillance footage, appears to show several people watching television in a media room when the woman sitting behind the victims stands up “without apparent provocation,” the police department said. Read in a press release.

The woman shoots a handgun, shoots one victim in the head, and then shoots the other two victims several times, the department said, before turning the gun over.

One of the victims, Gregory Rieves, a 51-year-old retired Illinois State police soldier, died of his injuries in a nearby hospital, state police said. Illinois.

He retired about a year ago and was “known to be a … great personality that a lot of people thought very fondly about,” said Illinois state police chief on Saturday. Brendan Kelly, at a press conference.

The other two victims, a retired Illinois State Police soldier Lloyd Graham, 55, and Private Kaiton Bullock, 48, are in serious but stable condition, the police department said.

Police identified the suspect as Lisa V. McMullan, 51. She had no criminal history and no contact with the police, authorities said. She had a valid gun owner’s ID card and a concealed license to carry.

She fired a total of seven bullets, police said.

“The suspect and the deceased victim attended secondary school (Proviso East in Maywood) in the 1980s, but we have not determined whether their relationship was more than acquaintance,” said police. “They are also known to frequent the Humidor of Lisle (the cigar lounge) at the same time.”

Talks with Bullock and Graham will not begin until Monday, police said.

“Our hearts are heavy for the loss and injury of our fellow ISP colleagues and they remain on our minds while we conduct this investigation,” Lisle police chief Ron Wilke said in a statement.