Woman set to reunite with lost dog after seeing photo on beer can

A woman is reunited with her lost dog after she has seen the photo of the puppy on a beer can.

In January, Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton, Florida, began posting photos of adoptable asylum dogs from Manatee County Animal Services in the hope of greater adoption and raising money for the shelter.

But for a dog named Hazel, the campaign means she is being sent back to her owner Monica Mathis.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Hazel, a terrier mix, was missing three years ago, according to Mathis, who told KSTP TV that she was “on a leash and I was going to get her and she had disappeared from our yard”.

Despite the fact that they had a microchip, outdated contact information meant that staff at the shelter could not make contact with Mathis when Hazel first appeared.

Mathis is reunited with Hazel (Fox13) after three years

After months of searching for Hazel, Mathis eventually moved from Iowa to Minnesota. Last week she came across a photo of her missing pet on Facebook, with her face decorated with a can of beer.

“I scrolled pretty much on Facebook and I saw,” Mathis reminded Fox13 of the moment she recognized Hazel. “I was like:” Oh my god! That’s my dog! “

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/8 Ziggy the border collie

A pet photographer took a series of hilarious photos of dogs on glass plates. Colin Crowdey, 53, who is called the “Gloucester Dog Photographer,” is known for his quirky and funny pet photos. One of his most popular methods is taking pictures from under a glass plate that takes pictures of dogs looking at the camera from above.

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

2/8 Buddy the Cockerpoo

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

3/8 Dora the English springer spaniel

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

4/8 Lola the Dalmatian dog

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

5/8 Rumor a miniature American shepherd

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

6/8 Toni the Italian greyhound

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

7/8 Zeph the border collie

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

8/8 Rumor a miniature American shepherd

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

1/8 Ziggy the border collie

A pet photographer took a series of hilarious photos of dogs on glass plates. Colin Crowdey, 53, who is called the “Gloucester Dog Photographer,” is known for his quirky and funny pet photos. One of his most popular methods is taking pictures from under a glass plate that takes pictures of dogs looking at the camera from above.

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

2/8 Buddy the Cockerpoo

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

3/8 Dora the English springer spaniel

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

4/8 Lola the Dalmatian dog

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

5/8 Rumor a miniature American shepherd

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

6/8 Toni the Italian greyhound

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

7/8 Zeph the border collie

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

8/8 Rumor a miniature American shepherd

Colin Crowdey / SWNS

According to Mathis, she was pretty sure that the dog was looking at her, but she had her doubts – because she wasn’t sure how the puppy ended up in Florida.

“I really thought she was gone, I never thought I’d see her again,” Mathis said. “I doubted, I was like:” Oh my god, it looks like her, but is it really her? “

Beer campaign with cans with photos of adoption dogs (Fox13)

After calling Manatee County Animal Services and providing relevant information, Mathis was able to confirm that the dog in question was Hazel.

“We saw pictures and reports from vets,” said the spokesman for the shelter Hans Wohlgefahrt. “This dog was such an important part of her family that she had everything to prove that she was her owner.

“There was really no way we could trace her to that specific owner. It’s a great reminder to people when they do these things to go into their profile and make sure all their contact information is up to date. “

Hazel is sent free of charge to Mathis’ home in Minnesota, thanks to the help of the non-profit Friends of Manatee County Animal Services. The couple is expected to reunite in time to celebrate Hazel’s seventh birthday.

.