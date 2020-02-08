Woman protests the cemetery ‘s decision to hold auto show | “Disrespectful, totally”

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KMOV) – A local woman is outraged by the decision of a Jefferson County cemetery to host an auto show in September.

Kathryn Faries-Phillips saw the flyer advertisement for “Jimmy Smooths Creepin’Show” on Facebook last week. According to the flyer, the four-day event includes trophies, camping, tubing, cruising, tattoos, and bands. The venue is Chapel Hill Cemetery.

“It is a place where you can show your respect and you know that your mind is a little listed and you are unable to attend parties and live bands,” said Faries-Phillips.

Her father and son are buried there and say they visit their graves often.

“Where would you have a car show here? There are graves everywhere. These are the relatives of the people who are being put to rest, ”said Faries-Phillips.

Chapel Hill Cemetery owner Brian May says the flyer is misleading. He says only a small part, just a few hours, that the event would take place there. He tells News 4 that they will respect people and tombs very much, and adds that the event will not infect graves.

May has had other events in his cemetery, including an Easter egg hunt. He says this auto show is an opportunity to bring the community together.

“It is not something that you do with the community here. It is something that you reach for people who are unable to come,” said Faries-Phillips.

The event organizer, Jim Davis, said May suggested that part of the auto show be held at the cemetery. Davis says a percentage of ticket sales go to the cemetery. The other part will go to cancer research and a local pantry, Davis told News 4.

Davis says he will reword the flyer to make it clear that most of the event will take place elsewhere. He meets in May on Tuesday.

“They always did great funerals, they do great work, there’s nothing against Chapel Hill. It’s just about respect for our loved ones,” said Faries-Phillips.

She plans to protest the September event and hopes that others will participate.

Please note: This content is subject to a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the author of this article, you must not use it on any platform.