Woman on remand for selling brother's property

60-year-old woman, Ms. Nkechi Nwafor, was sentenced by Ejigbo district court to pre-trial detention after selling the home of her younger brother, including vehicles worth $ 18 million naira.

She allegedly committed the act while the brother was in prison abroad, in the hope that the brother would not return to Nigeria.

His brother, Oliver Maduka, has been reported to have finally returned after serving his prison term only to find that his sister, Nkechi, sold all of his possessions and spent the money.

According to the prosecutor, Supol Kenneth Asibor, some of the properties sold included a house on Fabiyi Street, Baruwa district of Ipaja, Lagos, of which she allegedly falsified documents for sale, a Nissan Pathfinder SUV, a Toyota Camry car and other properties kept in his care.

He explained, “Abroad, Maduka was sending money to her sister, Nwafor, to acquire the properties he had entrusted to her.

“However, Maduka would have had problems and would have been arrested and imprisoned, serving several years of imprisonment abroad.

“The sister, who is the defendant, started selling her properties in Nigeria thinking that Maduka would never come back.

“Maduka was finally released and deported. He returned and discovered that all of his properties had been sold by Nwafor, who claimed that she felt sick and sold the properties for treatment.

“Later, she took out the remaining N1million from the sale of the properties and donated to Maduka.

“Maduka, who was surprised by the sister’s act, went to the Zone D command to report the problem and Nwafor was arrested and taken to command for investigation.

“After investigation, the police found her guilty and charged her before the Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court for the alleged offense.”

In court, Nwafor pleaded not guilty, the prosecutor then asked the court to set a hearing date to allow the police to prove that they had actually committed the offense.

The presiding magistrate, Mr. Teslim Shomade, granted him a bond of 18 million naira with two bonds of the same amount.

However, she was placed in pre-trial detention pending the finalization of her bail conditions, as the case was adjourned until February 10, 2020.