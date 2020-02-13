Woman marries her old love before he starts hospice for cancer national

Corey Cunningham received a seizure in October last year while working in a refinery in St. Croix, Virgin Islands and evacuated to a hospital in Puerto Rico. He would later learn that his prognosis was grim – there was no cure for his stage 4 glioblastoma, and with treatment, his life expectancy would be around 15 months. But Cunningham is determined to live his life to the fullest during the time he left, and that includes marrying his old girlfriend Tyyisha Evans before he comes into hospice care.

“It was heartbreaking,” Evans said PEOPLE of the diagnosis. “We cried together. I said: “You must fight. I want you to fight. “And he did.”

Cunningham had radiation therapy, chemotherapy and took medication for the condition

but in January, MRIs showed that the treatment was not working.

When a palliative care doctor asked Cunningham who he wanted as his medical proxy, Cunningham told the doctor that he had purchased a diamond ring – and wanted to marry Evans. The doctor called Evans and immediately asked the question.

“I was so surprised,” says Evans. “I just didn’t think he had that on his mind. I thought this would be the last thing he thought about.”

She reportedly said yes. “Total strangers were in tears,” Evans said. “I fell in love with his strength. He is definitely a man’s man. “

Evans was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2018, which was another obstacle to marriage. A month after she was declared cancer-free, Cunningham received his cancer diagnosis.

When Evans accepted his proposal, the Cunningham nurses mobilized in wedding planners. “It was just Make-a-Wish, only with a wedding,” she said.

“It gave us the opportunity to express our love for Mr. Corey,” says nurse manager Eva Boone. “He was a great patient.”

“It was overwhelming. Extremely overwhelming, “says Evans. “I cried before I even came through the door of the chapel.”

.