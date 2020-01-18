Click here for updates on this story

DODGE COUNTY, WI (WDJT) – A woman from Dodge County shares her story of loss and learning. Autumn Berg’s father Patrick died last week after battling lung cancer and the flu.

“The flu is something that comes and goes every year, and I have seen throughout my short life on earth how serious it can be,” said Berg.

She says it was his second cancer diagnosis and thinks he might have had a better chance of surviving if he got the flu shot.

Berg is currently finalizing his father’s personal affairs and planning his memorial service.

He was 61 years old and fighting lung cancer when Berg said he was diagnosed with pneumonia and then with the H1N1 flu virus in December.

“If my father hadn’t gotten the flu, my father could have gotten back, would I still have a father?”

H1N1, also known as “swine flu”, damages the lungs, which allows fluid to seep into the working air sacs, making breathing more difficult.

“They took the tube out of my father’s throat and kept it sedated,” she said. “But about an hour after it was taken from him, yes, my father stopped breathing.”

Autumn said her father was mainly against vaccines, but thinks the flu vaccine could have helped support his weakened immune system. Now she wants others to learn about her new reality.

“I just feel like he could have gotten the flu shot, maybe things could have been different.” There are medical precautions for a reason. If they help so many other people, they could have helped. “

Most doctors advise getting a flu shot as a preventative.

They say it’s not 100% effective, but it can reduce your chances of getting the virus or reduce the strength of the flu on your immune system.

