Woman in Gaza recycles electronic devices to create “smart hat”

A woman from Gaza City has created an “intelligent hat” that can serve as a small air conditioner for people who wear it.

Doaa Janina, a 36-year-old student at the Gaza University of Applied Sciences, built a small air conditioner by recycling electronics such as computers and cell phones that she collected.

Then she connected the air conditioner to a helmet that construction workers usually wore. The “Smart Hat” is controlled via Bluetooth on a mobile device.

The idea came to Janina when she witnessed a Palestinian young man who was head injured in an Israeli raid on his home in 2008.

“The man was suffering from a fractured skull that forced him to stay at home to avoid being exposed to heat or cold,” she said.

Janina believes that cancer patients can also benefit from the hat. “The cancer patient takes chemical treatments that increase body temperature and hair loss, and the helmet can protect the patient from heat.”

Now Janina hopes that her idea will be taken up by a start-up company that enables mass production.

“Gaza is full of creative, innovative and talented minds, but they need resources and moral support to ensure their success,” she added.

According to Janina, poverty and unemployment prevented people from developing their creativity.

The Palestinian National Statistical Office said in a recent report that the unemployment rate among young people in the Gaza Strip reached 52 percent.

By arrangement with the Xinhua News Agency.