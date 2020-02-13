Woman imprisoned for two years for trying to open the passenger door of the plane

A woman was sentenced to two years in prison for trying to open the door of a passenger plane in the air, BBC reported.

Chloe Haines, 26, aboard a Jet2 flight that flew to Dalaman in Turkey last June, scratched a crew member who was trying to prevent her from opening the door.

The 26-year-old woman shouted: “I’m going to kill you all.”

Haines pleaded guilty to the Chelmsford Crown Court, where the sentence was pronounced.

She admitted she endangered the safety of a passenger plane and attacked a crew member.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp told the court that the woman had told him that she “became unconscious and didn’t really remember what happened” after mixing alcohol with medication.

In his testimony, a passenger told the court that he was afraid that the woman would open the door.

Judge Charles Gratwicke pronounced the verdict and said that people trapped on the plane will be anxious, anxious and petrified by those who endanger their lives in a drunken state.

The judge further said: “For some it will be their worst nightmare”.

Jet2 linked the loss suffered by the incident to £ 86,000. The airline has banned the woman for life.

Steve Heapy, the airline’s CEO, welcomed the sentence and said it was one of the most serious disruptive behaviors of a passenger they’ve experienced.

Heapy also said that she had worried both customers and our crew and that the airline would not tolerate such behavior on their flight.

