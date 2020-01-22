A woman was left with “monster” eyebrows after claiming that her microblading treatment had gone horribly wrong.

Shannon Bozell, after years of tweezing excessively – something many of us remember from the 90s – decided to jump and splashed out $ 350.

But she was dismayed by the end result that she allegedly left with “large caterpillar eyebrows” that are far too big for her face – and she was forced to change her hair to cover it as much as possible.

Microblading is a semi-permanent process in which small needles scratch the skin and leave a small amount of pigment in its place.

But Sharon from Kalamazoo, Michigan, told CBS Austin that her dream for perfect brows was soon gone when her blisters remained, much darker and bigger than she’d hoped.

Shannon entered the salon with thin, blonde brows and went embarrassed to go down the street, fearing further strange looks from spectators.

Trying to hide her new brows, she darkened her hair and cut a bangs, but says that it still doesn’t cover the damage.

She went back to the salon to complain and got another appointment to try to fix the problem by lightening and repairing the bow.

But just 24 hours after the second job, Shannon noticed that two large blisters were forming on her eyebrows.

The salon has since stated that a longer recovery is expected since Shannon underwent two treatments in a short period of time.

Shannon was instructed to wait 30 days after the change for the eyebrows to shrink and then reveal the newer, lighter color.

She claims that she has been refused multiple times, instead the salon offers to fix it.

Her before and after photos went viral after she shared them on social media.

The salon owner hit Facebook and called Shannon’s post “hurtful,” but has since deleted the post.

She added that her business is “everything for her” and despite her efforts to book Shannon for more treatments, she declined.

And instead had the procedure repaired by another salon.

Shannon has been in another salon for aftercare since then.

To avoid disappointment, make sure that your technician has fully described the process before proceeding.

