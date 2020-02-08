Woman for hours while I have trouble sitting up in a chair

I am the first person to admit that I have an unusual gym routine. First, there is the fact that my presence at the gym is erratic at best. More than once I went straight past my gym, put on gym clothes, and got on the bus straight back home to prevent me from even casting a passing glance at the front door as if it were a person I ignored on which dating. app I wipe that week.

Secondly, I am not so proud to admit that my gym playlist is questionable at best. Of course I have a number of dance floor classics that I will regularly imagine that I would perform a very extensive drag routine to motivate me to keep running on the treadmill, but then you go to the show tunes and it’s all down hill from there. I’m not proud of it, but I’m not ashamed of it either. Nothing gets me through a two-minute workout-closing board like the last two minutes of “The Wizard and I,” and that’s not something I apologize for.

However, it is the reason why I learned what the Dana Glowacka playlist is, which set the world record for holding a shelf in more than four hours.

Glowacka, a yoga teacher from Canada, walked four hours, nineteen minutes and fifty-five seconds, which is longer than I can do almost anything.

The record was set at the 1st International Plank Training Conference, which sounds like a place that actually brought my worst nightmare to life, although I am happy that it exists so that people like Glowacka can do their thing.

I really can’t sit upright for more than fifteen minutes without going crazy because of my posture, and I can’t get through a shelf for more than fifteen seconds unless Idina Menzel puts her face in my earholes. I would like to know what Glowacka has in her earplugs. If it’s show tunes, I officially consider myself an athlete by association, and if it’s not, well, I think that’s fair.

