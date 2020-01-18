According to reports, 25 years old Tashonna Ward (above) come on Froedtert HospitalEmergency room with her sister at 4:58 p.m. on January 2 for chest pain. After being forced to wait for hours to see a doctor, the woman left and asked for help at an urgent care center – only to fall near her car and later die.

Multiple tests were performed on the woman and an X-ray showed she had cardiomegaly, according to a Milwaukee County medical examiner. Ward’s family told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that following the tests, he would be asked to remain in the waiting room until further care was needed.

Tashonna’s cousin Andrea Ward said in the paper:

“How can you test someone with shortness of breath and chest pain and attach it to the lobby?”

The ward has no secret to its long-term failures. In a Facebook posted that day, he complained about how close the emergency room was, adding to a second post how wonderful it was that he had to wait for hours despite suffering chest pains and shortness of breath.

He wrote at the time:

“I’ve been here since 4:30 something for shortness of breath, and it pains for them to just say it’s two to ANY time to wait to see a dr. Like that really f ** king laugh.” – laugh ”

Around 7:30 p.m., Ward reported leaving the emergency room because “he felt he had been waiting too long and decided to go to Urgent Care,” the report states. At that point, he was in the ER for more than 2 hours.

When hospital staff called his cellphone to check for about an hour after Ward left, his brother told them he had fallen near their car outside an urgent care facility. An ambulance rushed her back to Froedtert Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 11 a.m.

The report said Ward was diagnosed with an enlarged heart. His mother, Yolanda Ward, echoing what the girl learned about her health issue during her pregnancy: Ward was apparently born in March, but the baby was breech and died in another hospital.

Ward’s mother requested an autopsy, the results of which are pending, to determine the cause and cause of death.

Froedtert Hospital, meanwhile, thanked Ward’s family in a statement to NBC News, saying:

“We respect their wishes and privacy during this difficult time. They are always on our minds and we have the deepest sympathy.”

They also have the deepest sympathy. So incredibly devastating

