Woman dies after clothing is caught in the raisin processing machine

A 33-year-old Californian woman died after Friday’s clothing got stuck in machines used to process raisins.

Yaneth Lopez Valladares was killed around 11 am while working at the Del Rey Packing Company dehydrator factory in Fresno County, according to the Sheriff county office.

She got entangled with a shaft to a cylinder that separates bunches of raisins, hit her head, and fainted, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a statement.

Two other employees were in the area and immediately switched off the machine, but she died on the spot.

“It was the most terrible scream I heard, it sounded like a blood-curdling scream, shortly after the fire brigade appeared, followed by the police,” said a witness.

Valladares, a single mother of three, was a contract worker during her second season at the plant, the authorities said.

“This is clearly a very traumatic situation. For the owner, for the employees to see that one of their colleagues suddenly loses their life in a job they do regularly and perhaps take it for granted,” Fresno County Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti told KSEE.

Cal / OSHA will continue to investigate workplace safety violations “such as inadequate employee training or equipment maintenance,” the agency said.

There is a GoFundMe set up a page for her three children.