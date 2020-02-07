Woman dies after being found in an upside-down vehicle in Washington County Creek

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 6:15 p.m. EST

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 6:15 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – State and local authorities have responded to numerous accidents after numerous streets in southwest Virginia were either blocked or blocked. The Virginia State Police are now investigating a fatal crash in Washington County starting Friday morning.

The Virginia State Police issued a statement that the soldiers responded to a single vehicle accident at 11:49 a.m. on Friday, February 7, after a car crashed into a stream near Rich Valley Road and the Old Saltworks Road had been found upside down.

Abingdon and Swift Water Rescue crews reportedly rescued the driver from the vehicle before being taken to the Johnston Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, the police say the woman died of her injuries in the hospital.

The Virginia State Police said the crash is currently under investigation.

