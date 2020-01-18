Woman Dead After Fire in Kansas City | news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A woman is dead after a house fire on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 6600 block on East 12th Terrace at 4:45 p.m.

Assistant fire chief Jimmy Walker of the Kansas City Fire Department says the house is vacant but two homeless people have stayed in the house.

, @ KCMOFireDept and @kcpolice investigate a deadly house fire in KCMO. A woman is dead after the empty house caught fire at around 5 a.m. @ KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/b1XgZSdoiD

– Savannah Rudicel (@ SavannahKCTV5), January 17, 2020

When the firefighters responded to the fire, a homeless man was outside and said he was out but a woman was still inside.

Firefighters went in and brought the woman back, but she had already died.

