Woman bumping retired agent in bar over ‘Make Fifty Great Again’ Hat

This is apparently not an MFGA country.

A former NYPD agent claims that he was slapped in the face by his “Make Fifty Great Again” hat on his birthday.

Daniel Sprague was in The Stage-bar Nashville his 50th birthday during the weekend with his wife and wore the gag gift she received: a red cap with bold white letters, made clear to imitate Donald Trumpthe famous MAGA hats. The only problem was, it imitated it a bit too well.

“So while in the bar,” he wrote, “a misguided soul might not be alone, which I suppose wasn’t very literate, turned me around, slapped me in the face and grabbed my hat while she screamed” how dare you let me think she thought it was a MAGA hat. “

And what a blow it was; Sprague posted several photos on Facebook with a deep cut in his cheekbone with blood dripping down his face, wearing the offensive (for some) hat.

“She gave me a very nice little trick there – I would assume she had a ring or she might even have a set of keys or something to get it, because it’s pretty deep and it goes to the bone,” he said WSMV.

Sprague said he wanted to file charges against the woman – but she disappeared. The Nashville police are now investigating.

“This is wrong. We can’t just go around as a society (attack people) because someone has a political opinion that doesn’t match theirs,” he said “People have different views, but we shouldn’t take it apart “

“She has problems. I feel bad for her,” he added. “A happy birthday would have been nicer than a slap in the face.”

However, he added in his Facebook post that the “unfortunate incident” did not ruin an “excellent B-Day weekend”.

