Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at home

A disconsolate father whose three young children were found dead at his home in Dublin has urged all parents to “hug their children whenever they have the opportunity.”

Andrew McGinley came home on Friday night to find the lifeless bodies of his nine-year-old children, Conor, Darragh, seven, and Carla, three.

According to reports, a note was found on Friday that said “Don’t go up … call 999” on the windowsill of a house in Newcastle, County Dublin.

McGinley’s comments come when a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

The suspect, who is in her forties, was found at the scene and is detained.

McGinley earlier spoke of his pain over the loss of his children, saying that everyone had “a beautiful and bright future” ahead and that “they would fight every day” to keep their memory alive.

In a statement issued through gardai, McGinley said: ‘There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish.

‘Every breath is a struggle. Conor, Darragh and Carla are worshiped.

‘Everyone had a beautiful and bright future ahead with family, friends and a community that loves them.

‘For all parents, hug your children when you have the opportunity.

‘Tell them how much you love them as often as possible, spend every free minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonder.

“The future has become our enemy, but we will fight every day to keep alive the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla.”

The deaths have shocked and devastated members of the local community who described the neighborhood as a “quiet” area.

Residents have put flowers outside the house, where children are believed to be living with their mother.

Councilman Emer Higgins said the incident was an “unimaginable tragedy.”

A spokesman for Garda said tonight: ‘A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder, in connection with the discovery of the bodies of three children on a property in Parson Court, Newcastle, Co. Dublin, on 24 / 1/2020.

‘She is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

‘There is no additional information available at this moment.’