Woman arrested after the man fell flat from London

The Metropolitan Police is identifying the victim (Photo: @ 999London)

A woman in her twenties was arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in North London this afternoon.

The victim died on the spot after a fall of what was thought at 3:20 pm of an apartment building in North Finchley.

The Metropolitan Police is busy identifying the man and informing his relatives.

A woman in her twenties was arrested near the stage, the Met confirmed.

The site in High Road, North Finchley, where a man died in broad daylight (Photo: Google)

She was detained at a police station in North London, while police investigations continued to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

Witnesses or someone with information is asked to call the police on 101.

