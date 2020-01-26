A woman was arrested after a man died of stab wounds in a house early in the morning.

Co Wexford, Gardai in Gorey, said they are “investigating all of the circumstances” associated with the discovery of a house in Ramsgate Village in the city.

Shortly before 2 a.m., gardai received reports of an incident in a house there.

Upon arrival, a 33-year-old man with obvious stab wounds was found in the front yard of the house.

He was treated by guards and emergency services and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in the Gorey Garda station.

The man’s body remains at the scene and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested, Gardai said.

An incident room has been set up at Gorey Garda station and investigators have held a first case conference.

Investigative guards call on witnesses or individuals with information to contact Gorey Garda Station 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

