Lot Pooper parking is not that great!

A Massachusetts woman is finally in custody after weeks of turning a store parking lot into her own personal bathroom – pooping there at least eight times in about a month.

According to MetroWestDailyNews.com, Andrea Grocer of Ashland was allegedly caught preparing to drop a deuce near Natick Outdoor Store, a sporting goods store, on Wednesday morning and arrested by police around 7am.

The gruesome incident follows a police investigation into the alleged 51-year-old, who started in December after the store owner claimed he often found poop poop in the parking lot.

The police spokesman Lt. Rossi’s way said store workers initially thought an animal was doing dirty work, but realized that a human being walked in after employees saw “toilet paper and other wipes – things that were not animals will get it. ” Security footage was also shown at the Parking Lot Pooper in action. , but police noticed Grocer’s license plate was always protected from the camera.

So, officers raised patrols in an effort to catch the serial pooper with his pants down, so to speak, and officials told the local news outlet that they had caught Grocer in the act: he was reportedly seen by a police officer who released his intestine outside the door of his 2018 Lincoln MKX SUV just before 7pm on Wednesday.

When confronted by officers, Grocer told them he had irritable bowel syndrome and was trying to burn one down to his job as a nurse. Police, however, were not through the story, as he allegedly waited about 10 minutes for a nearby train and other traffic to clear before doing the deed.

Police apparently told her there were several public restrooms nearby before calling her boss, confirming that she could only use their bathroom for her IBS needs.

Store owner Henry Kanner said he didn’t understand Grocer’s logic, but he was certainly excited to catch the serial pooper. He said at the outlet:

“I’m glad they arrested him. I have no idea who he is. It goes on. He’s often defecated here. Nothing worse goes into your parking lot in the morning and sees a pile of people coming out.”

The grocer will be charged 8 counts of property damage. At his arraignment Wednesday, his lawyer called him a “community pillar” that worked full time.

He will return to court March 2.

[Image by Natick Police Department]