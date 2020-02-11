Woe, expect India to be “expressive”

Mt. Maunganui: India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series of whitewashes if it crashes into a high-flying New Zealand here in Tuesday’s third and final One-Day International.

Despite the absence of the inspiring skipper Kane Williamson due to a shoulder injury, the hosts shrugged their shoulders at the T20 series debacle and took the ODI series.

New Zealand, however, will have Williamson’s experience and leadership for the last game as he passed the fitness test. The main difference between the two sides was the influence of the top order.

With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who were injured, Virat Kohli, who scored big goals later, and KL Rahul, who later came out in order, neutralized India’s traditional ODI strength without the hard work of New Zealand.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal only temporarily showed brilliant moments and didn’t repeat the kind of starts the Indians got used to from the start.

Rohit’s absence was a major factor in India’s defeat in this series. The opener has had an average of 57.30 in ODI cricket for the past 12 months, which has had a huge impact on Indian fate in this format.

In this light, the burden of the championship runs in this series was placed directly on Kohli. With 66 runs in two innings, he did not get through once and the rest did not get through.

All of this led to a reversal of luck on the limited route of this tour since India had arrived here on the mountain. Maunganui led the T20I series 4-0 a week ago. They continued to play the black caps 5-0, but are now in the same position on the same floor.

It’s also a reversal of the results from Men in Blue’s last visit here in 2019 when they won the ODI series 4-1, but lost the T20I series 2-1. India’s previous loss in the ODI series in New Zealand was 4-1 on tour 2014 here.