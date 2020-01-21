Woah! Hacked Trailer Hiny Khan gets 4 million YouTube views in one day

Vikram Bhatta’s “Hacked” trailer, which will feature “Bigg Boss” star Hina Khan in Bollywood, received more than four million views per day.

“You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything. “Tipper trailer is now available”, read the trailer title that was posted on January 19.

Hina said, “The love we got was huge, and I hope that when we get a movie at home reservation cinemas, we get the same support. I really feel grateful. “

The Stalker thriller is driven by Vikram Bhatt.

“Hacked” is a story of real life horror. The kind we are all victims of. It is relevant and timely. I am glad that we were able to connect with the frequency of viewers, ”he said.

As for Hina’s show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, Bhatt had previously shared: “Hina Khan has the ability to be in one role for eight years when she was on television. It can be difficult and something that can be respected. “

“She has a unique sense of style and has made the girl“ Saans bahu ”a fashion icon. Hina plays the fashion editor in “Hacked” and when I saw her after “Bigg Boss”, I knew it was for this role. Good looking good actor and good person. What else are we looking for? “He added a former contestant“ Bigg Boss 11 ”.

