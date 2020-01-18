WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 28: Isaac Bonga # 17 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the game against the New York Knicks on December 28, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman / NBAE via Getty Images)

Washington Wizards was defeated by Chicago Bulls and coach Scott Brooks tried to shake the environment: “I think we’re already experiencing a change in culture.” Brooks spoke to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post. We are not satisfied with our 13 wins and will not hide. Winning is part of our culture and at the moment we are not. We never thought we would have to make two exceptions for injuries, and I think some players have taken advantage of and experienced this. And it’s a job that pays off, I think. Brad (Beal, bdr) is also convinced of this. Was he frustrated? Of course you do, but then you talk to him the next day and he’s already a different person, he’s a fundamental part of our culture. And nobody likes to lose. “

Change of mindset

Scott Brooks then calls the team back to change his mind and develop a winning mentality. The wizards have suffered many injuries, but Beal is not looking for mitigating circumstances. Washington’s goal is to change mindsets to win affordable games like the one against Chicago that was ultimately lost.