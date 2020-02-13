Witnesses one more fall on Wednesday

Shikara would be out although earlier than expected since the collections remained very low only Rs 0.40 million *. With Rs 6.35 million * as its total so far, the movie would be well below the Rs 7 million mark before the end of the first week and that would be all for the matter led by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Shikara Box Office Day 6: Witnesses Another fall on Wednesday

When the film opened more than twice as many expectations, it seemed that it could follow the path of The Tashkent Files. That movie also exceeded expectations, although it emerged from being a slow beginner to gaining a good boost with each passing day and finally came out victorious. However, that is not really happening for Shikara, since after having had a good start and then showing some jumps also on Saturday, he remained static on Sunday and then only declined with each passing day.

There are times when small films surprise and with this one with the Vidhu Vinod Chopra label, it seemed that the performance would be better. However, Shikara will become a simple one-week show.

